Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $39.18

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,841. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,521,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

