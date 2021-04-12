Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $0.85. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $11.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $188.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.