Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.16 Million

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post sales of $182.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.38 million to $182.94 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $727.31 million to $742.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $749.32 million, with estimates ranging from $726.42 million to $772.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,217. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

