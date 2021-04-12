Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.29. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,451. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

