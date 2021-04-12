Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,058,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,171,436 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

