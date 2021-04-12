Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BZLYF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Beazley stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Beazley has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liability services, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

