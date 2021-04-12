Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and $920,982.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00055247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00088082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.00661796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00035992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

