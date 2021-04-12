ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,083.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $8,083.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,922.73 or 0.99942979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00036999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00134995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001255 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006549 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.