Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Sells $36,096.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TOL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

