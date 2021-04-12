Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 6,806 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $170,626.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $170,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.47. 2,669,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,096. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.