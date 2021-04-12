Anita M. Sands Sells 30,380 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $62,124,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

