RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

RPT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 303,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

