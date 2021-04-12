$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.54. 1,011,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.