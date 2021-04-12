Brokerages Anticipate Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Camtek reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.03. 870,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,621. Camtek has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

