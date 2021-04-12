JustBet Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 67.4% against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $1.46 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.00281677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.94 or 0.00709547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,512.94 or 0.99138561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.78 or 0.00994127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020306 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.