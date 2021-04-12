National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.37. 208,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,736. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after acquiring an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $13,864,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 52.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 178,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

