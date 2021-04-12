Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.00. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Shares of LINC stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

