Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.23-2.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.19. Verint Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. 1,806,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,654. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $173,648.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,460 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

