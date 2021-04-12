STRAKS Achieves Market Cap of $384,732.94 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 78.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 357.6% against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $384,732.94 and $55.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,956.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.77 or 0.03582204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.88 or 0.00411762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.56 or 0.01128409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00529148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.72 or 0.00436510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.71 or 0.00368124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00032460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003534 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

