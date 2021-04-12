ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $475,156.85

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $475,156.85 and $55.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00055513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00668872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00088314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035817 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

