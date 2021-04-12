Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $42.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

HIBB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.45. 308,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,356. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,917 shares of company stock worth $3,377,764. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

