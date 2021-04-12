MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

MRPRF stock remained flat at $$11.05 on Monday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

