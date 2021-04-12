Zacks: Analysts Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post $28.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $29.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $93.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. 19,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $132.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.68. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

