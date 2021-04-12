FlypMe Price Reaches $0.0395 on Top Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $696,409.97 and $9,584.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 75.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00055278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00671612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00035855 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

