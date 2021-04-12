Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Market Capitalization Hits $31.65 Million

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $31.65 million and $219,749.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be bought for $71.11 or 0.00118495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00277150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.98 or 0.00708218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,014.83 or 1.00013392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.93 or 0.00993110 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Coin Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 445,090 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

