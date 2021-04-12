Brokerages Set CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Price Target at $130.44

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.85. The company had a trading volume of 335,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

