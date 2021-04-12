Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $40.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 437,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,828. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $81,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,137.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,778. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

