Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the lowest is ($1.51). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,945. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

