Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.57

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 89915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEOEY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

