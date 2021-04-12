FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.58

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.58 and last traded at $145.64, with a volume of 420004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.