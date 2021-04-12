Wrapped Origin Axie Trading Down 4.5% This Week (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market capitalization of $626,498.57 and approximately $212.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be purchased for about $2,759.91 or 0.04601673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00669781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043775 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Origin Axie

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Origin Axie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

