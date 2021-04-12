Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 4,291,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,263.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

In related news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 396,287 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,615 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.