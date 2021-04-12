Zacks: Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.36. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $15,010,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

