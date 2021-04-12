Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $372,037.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035555 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004542 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 4,162,990 coins and its circulating supply is 3,374,259 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MODICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.