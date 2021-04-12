Truist Securities Raises MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 528,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,309. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,719,380. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

