Truist Securities Raises MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $54.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.
Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $51.02. 528,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,309. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.79.
In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,719,380. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.