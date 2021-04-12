Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $10.41 million and $47,801.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00274377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00709504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,729.48 or 0.99396853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.01 or 0.00993497 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

