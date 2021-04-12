Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) vs. STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Head to Head Review

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and STAG Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $3.21 billion 12.57 $579.76 million $6.65 21.58 STAG Industrial $405.95 million 13.81 $49.28 million $1.84 19.15

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than STAG Industrial. STAG Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial pays out 78.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digital Realty Trust and STAG Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 0 5 14 1 2.80 STAG Industrial 1 3 4 0 2.38

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $162.06, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. STAG Industrial has a consensus price target of $33.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and STAG Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 17.50% 5.31% 2.48% STAG Industrial 26.59% 5.32% 2.94%

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats STAG Industrial on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

