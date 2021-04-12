Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.98. Banner posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Banner stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.20. 106,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

