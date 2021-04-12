Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.26. The company had a trading volume of 74,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $376.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

