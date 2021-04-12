FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $664,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $379.88. 66,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.38 and its 200-day moving average is $340.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $377.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

