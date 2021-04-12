JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 516,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $472.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

