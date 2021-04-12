Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,346,594 shares of company stock worth $367,106,993 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.64. The company had a trading volume of 309,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,455,373. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $884.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

