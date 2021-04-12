HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 127,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,817. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $224.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

