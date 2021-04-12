$15.78 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce $15.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Codexis reported sales of $14.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $82.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.94 million to $83.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $103.97 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $761,050 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Codexis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,886. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

