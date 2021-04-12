Analysts Set Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) PT at $13.63

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,064. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $118.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

