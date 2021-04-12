Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.44). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 207.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $20,778,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $5,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

