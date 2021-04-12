HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $505.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.75 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

