CryptoSoul Price Down 27.9% This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $527,879.70 and $2,734.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00057240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.86 or 0.00368550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003769 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00016986 BTC.

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

