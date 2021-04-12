Expanse Price Up 18.6% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $90,972.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,927.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.12 or 0.03581220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00407908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.40 or 0.01125364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00528655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.00433671 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00366005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00032186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003531 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

