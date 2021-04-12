Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNKEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.84. 9,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

